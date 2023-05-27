Colonel McGregor: Russia is preparing the best troops for the battle with the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Former Pentagon adviser, Colonel Douglas McGregor believes that Russia is preparing the best troops for the battle with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). So he described Moscow’s possible plan in an interview with journalist Stephen Gardner, published on YouTube.

According to the expert, Russia managed to form an army with a significant number of soldiers and weapons.

“They are waiting for the Ukrainians to use up the last available forces at their disposal on another senseless counterattack. And when they are finally sent to fight, then they (Russian Armed Forces – approx. “Tapes.ru”) will dominate the battlefield,” said the retired military man.

McGregor stressed that Russia is probably stronger than ever at the moment.

Earlier, the colonel suggested that the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could soon collapse. “The Ukrainian state apparatus is on the verge of collapse,” he said, adding that once Washington’s support wanes, “everything will fall apart like a house of cards.”