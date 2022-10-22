CBS News: US Deploys Elite 101st Airborne Division to Romania for Exercise

The United States deployed the elite 101st Airborne Division to Romania to participate in NATO exercises. About it informs CBS News.

Nicknamed “The Screaming Eagles”, the light infantry unit is trained to deploy to any battlefield within hours. The division commanders told the TV channel that they had arrived to protect NATO territory. However, they elaborate, “if there is a military escalation or an attack on NATO, then they are fully prepared to cross the Ukrainian border.”

According to CBS News, the exercise will take place a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

In total, about 4,700 soldiers have been transferred from the base of permanent deployment in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO to Europe. They will be placed on the territory of bases in Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia. “Screaming Eagles” appeared in Europe for the first time in 80 years against the backdrop of worsening relations between Russia and NATO.

Nuclear exercises without military weapons

NATO’s scheduled nuclear deterrent exercise Steadfast Noon is taking place in Europe from 17 to 30 October. The air forces of 14 NATO countries will conduct maneuvers involving dozens of aircraft over northwestern Europe. The alliance said in a statement that military weapons will not be involved in the planned exercises.

The head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, said that after the talks between the defense ministers of the Russian Federation and the United States in Moscow, they hope to receive clarifications about the ongoing NATO maneuvers.

nuclear threat

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance could use nuclear weapons only in “extremely remote” circumstances. He stressed that NATO would closely monitor Russia’s nuclear exercises.

Prior to this, the Secretary General refused to report specific measures that NATO would take if Moscow used nuclear weapons. He called this information a privilege that Russia will not receive.

Later, Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar pointed out that by provoking a war in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden brought the world as close as possible to a nuclear conflict. “Biden’s proxy war in Ukraine has pitted the nuclear powers against each other. Now we are as close as possible to a nuclear conflict since the Cold War,” he said. Biden’s decision to hold NATO nuclear deterrence exercises in Europe only undermines the prospects for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, the politician added.