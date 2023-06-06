The United States gets tough on cryptocurrency firms. They have been for years taking advantage of legal loopholes to operate and, sometimes, violating the rules. The US stock exchange authority has decided to take action and accuse the large firms in the sector. After denouncing Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency platform, on Tuesday, this Wednesday it was the turn of Coinbase, the leader in the United States, which had already been the subject of fines from the authorities. The Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) now accuses it of operating illegally by failing to register and also failing to register the offer and sale of its crypto-as-a-service program.

Coinbase shares fall sharply on the stock market before the official opening of the market, around 15%. Bitcoin is also trading lower again. Coinbase is the largest crypto asset trading platform in the United States and has served more than 108 million clients, representing billions of dollars in daily trading volume across hundreds of crypto assets, according to supervisory data.

The SEC has for years allowed cryptocurrency platforms like FTX or Coinbase to act in public view without taking any action. Now it alleges that they were breaking the law, but 108 million customers are not reached secretly. With the bankruptcy of FTX and the discovery of the gigantic fraud allegedly being committed by the founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, and his associates, regulators have raised the bar.

According to the 101-page SEC complaint, since at least 2019, Coinbase has made billions of dollars illegally facilitating the buying and selling of crypto asset securities. The SEC alleges that Coinbase weaves together the traditional services of an exchange, a broker, and a clearinghouse without registering any of those functions with the Commission, as required by law.

Through these unregistered services, Coinbase purportedly provides a marketplace and pools security orders from multiple buyers and sellers using established, non-discretionary methods, whereby such orders interact; engages in securities transactions for Coinbase customer accounts; and offers facilities for the comparison of data related to the settlement conditions of crypto asset security transactions, acts as an intermediary in the settlement of crypto asset security transactions by Coinbase clients and acts as a securities depository.

According to the SEC, Coinbase’s failure to register has deprived investors of important protections, including supervisory inspection, record-keeping requirements, and conflict-of-interest safeguards, among others.

return the money

In this case, unlike Binance, the company is not accused of diverting billions of dollars, but of illegally earning it through commissions.

Now, the supervisor asks the judge to prevent the platform from continuing to operate illegally, as well as those responsible for it. The SEC also proposes in its complaint that Coinbase be ordered to return all profits made from its securities law violations, with any default interest, and that the firm be fined for its violations.

“You can’t ignore the rules because you don’t like them or because you prefer different ones: the consequences for the investing public are too severe,” Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, said in a statement. “As alleged in our complaint, Coinbase was fully aware of the applicability of federal securities laws to its trading activities, but it willfully refused to comply with them. While Coinbase’s calculated decisions may have earned it billions, it has done so at the expense of investors by depriving them of the protections to which they are entitled. Today’s action is intended to hold Coinbase accountable for its decisions,” he adds.

The cryptocurrency platform has already reached an agreement to pay a $50 million fine to the State of New York for significant failures in its regulatory compliance program that violated state banking law and regulations on virtual currencies, money transmitters, supervision transactions and cybersecurity.

The deal was made public in January. by the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS). According to the Department, those rulings made the Coinbase platform vulnerable to serious criminal conduct, including, among others, examples of fraud, possible money laundering, suspected activity related to child sexual abuse material, and possible drug trafficking. In addition to the sanction, Coinbase has agreed to invest an additional $50 million over the next two years to remedy the issues and improve its regulatory compliance program in accordance with a DFS-approved plan. coinbase had already warned in its last annual report that there was an investigation underway.

