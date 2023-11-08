The government of US President Joe Biden accused Russia on Tuesday of launching “a disinformation campaign” throughout Latin America to undermine support for Ukraine and spread animosity toward the United States and NATO.

(Also read: United States: what can you expect from the third Republican debate this Wednesday?).

“The Russian government is currently financing a disinformation campaign” throughout Latin America,” the State Department says in a statement.

It is “an information manipulation campaign designed to surreptitiously exploit the openness of the information environment” in the region thanks to contacts with media in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, among other countries, he adds.

President of the United States, Joe Biden.

The Kremlin’s ultimate goal is, according to Washington, “to launder its propaganda and disinformation through local media in a way that makes it appear consistent to Latin American audiences” in order to “undermine support for Ukraine and spread anti-US and anti-Otan sentiments.”

The campaign is carried out by the Social Design Agency (SDA), the Institute for the Development of Internet and Structura, that coordinate to “promote Russia’s strategic interests” through “the overt and covert co-option of local media and influencers.”

The State Department calls them “influence for hire” companies.

According to the US, the campaign is run by the Social Design Agency (SDA), the Institute for Internet and Structure Development. Photo: EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

The United States names those involved: Ilya Gambashidze and Andrey Perla, both directors of the SDA, the general director of Structura, Nikolay Tupikin, and the pro-Kremlin journalist Oleg Yasinskiy.

According to the Biden government, they proceed like this: “they organize” an editorial team “in a Latin American country, most likely in Chile”, made up of journalists and opinion leaders from several States and send you content created in Russia to be reviewed, edited and published in local media outlets.

(Keep reading: The WeWork company declares bankruptcy in the United States).

Russia also has translators based in Moscow who are fluent in Spanish and “often use aliases to hide their true identities.” and ensure that information is whitened,” he says.

“The network’s operations are carried out mainly in concert with the Spanish-language media Pressenza and El Ciudadano” but the group has more media resources “to further amplify the information,” he adds.

According to this report, Moscow disseminates “original stories or amplifies pre-existing popular or divisive discourse.”

Washington assures that the issues are being developed “jointly with the Russian government and under its direction” to “try to convince Latin American audiences that Russia’s war against Ukraine is just and that they can join Russia in defeating neocolonialism.

In addition, “there are coordinated efforts between Russian embassies in Latin America and state-funded media to increase pro-Kremlin messages” and “spread anti-American narratives,” Washington maintains.

(We recommend: United States: Ohio votes in favor of enshrining the right to abortion in its Constitution).

There is also an attempt, he says, to connect the Russian state press, local media and radio stations. and “the embassies of third countries in the region” favorable to Moscow.

According to the annual global threat assessment prepared by US intelligence agencies, the Russians are striving to “increasingly hide their hand, laundering their messages” through “a vast ecosystem of Russian proxy websites,” that allow you to connect indirectly, and “individuals and organizations that appear to be independent news sources.”

According to this report, Moscow disseminates “original stories or amplifies pre-existing popular or divisive discourse.”

AFP