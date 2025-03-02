The United States National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, has denied that the incident between the president of the country, Donald Trump, and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, was an “ambushed”, and has revealed that after the public anger between them, Zelenski’s team “was practically crying” Because a crucial agreement on the Rare Ukraine lands was not signed.

“And let me talk about something very quickly, that this was a kind of ambush. That is absolute and categorically false “Waltz said in an interview with the American Fox News chain.

In this sense, he said that They had everything prepared “for both leaders to sign” the agreement on rare earths that guaranteed the continuation of the American assistance against the invasion of Russia in exchange for access to these resources.

“It would have economically united the United States and Ukraine during a generation For the critical minerals we need, the economic investment we need, “Waltz explained.

Likewise, the advisor has maintained that the Zelenski team – his ambassador and his advisor – were practically crying because this went ahead. ” “But Zelenski continued to argue“He stressed.

The answer that Waltz gave him, as he has reported, is that “Time is not on its side in terms of the world situation”: “And what is more important, American help and taxpayers tolerance are not unlimited.”

He has also compared Trump’s management with his predecessor, Joe Biden. “It was the wrong approachthe wrong moment in history, and definitely the wrong president to try to do this kind of thing. This is not Joe Biden. This is Donald J. Trump. And I think the whole world was very clear, “he said.

“Urgent” sale to Israel of 4,000 million in arms

On the other hand, the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, announced on Saturday the Emergency approval of 4,000 million dollars (about 3,850 million euros) in military assistance to Israel.

“I have signed a statement to use the emergency authorities in order to accelerate the delivery of approximately 4,000 million dollars in military assistance to Israel”Rubio explained in a statement, adding that it is “another sign that Israel does not have a more important ally in the White House than President Trump.”

“Since he assumed the position, the Trump administration has approved military sales abroad (FMS) Israel by Almost 12,000 million dollars“He added.

In this sense, he added that it is a “Important Decision” which in turn “coincides with the repeal by President Trump of a memorandum of the Biden era that had imposed unfounded and politicized conditions to military assistance to Israel at a time when our nearby ally was fighting a survival war on multiple fronts against Iran and its terrorist allies.”

“The Trump administration will continue to use all the tools available to meet the long -standing commitment of the United States with the Israel’s securityincluding means to counteract security threats, “he said.

Trump and the “illegal”: “The invasion is over”

On the other hand, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, said on Saturday that the month of February has had “The least number of illegal immigrants trying to enter” the countrywith A total of 8,326what he has supposed, according to him, The end of “the invasion” of the US.

“This means that very few people came; The invasion of our country is over “has asserted the president in his account of the social network Truth Social, adding that February, his “first full month in office, had the least number of illegal immigrants” trying to enter the American country “by far.”

In this sense, the people who have tried: “There were only 8,326 arrests of illegal by the border patrol on the border between the US and Mexico, there have only been estimated in 8,326, all of which were quickly expelled from our nation or, where appropriate, prosecuted for crimes against the US “.

“In comparison, under the mandate (of the former president) Joe Biden, there were 300,000 illegal crossing in a month, and practically all were released in our country“He added.

In this sense, he stressed that “anyone who tries to enter illegally in the United States will face important criminal sanctions and immediate deportation.”

Precisely last Thursday, the United States National Security Department reported that At least 20,000 foreign people in an irregular situation They have been arrested since last month the president took office.

English, “official language”

Donald Trump, in addition, has signed on Saturday an executive order through which has designated English as the official language of the United States in an unprecedented gesture for “a unified and cohesive society (…) that can exchange ideas freely in a shared language.”

“It is in the best interest in the United States that the federal government designates A single official language. Establishing English as an official language will not only expedite communication, but will also reinforce shared national values ​​and create a more cohesive and efficient society, “reads the text of the order, disseminated by the White House.

This new order comes to replace Executive Order 13166 of August 11, 2000, on the “improvement of access to services For people with limited domain of English “, Without this change, there “no change in the services provided by any agency”, as long as the bosses of these make the “necessary” decisions to fulfill their respective missions “Efficient.”

“Speaking English not only opens doors economically, but helps newcomers to participate in their communitiesparticipate in national traditions and give back to our society, “Trump added to justify the relevance of this order that, in his opinion,” recognizes and celebrates the long tradition of American citizens multilinguals who have learned English and have transmitted it to their children for the coming generations. “

The firm comes after White House sources confirmed the eve of NBC News and the ‘Wall Street Journal’ the preparations for the text, which fits with previous efforts of the Republican Party in this regard, as the undertaken in 2021 by congressman James Inhofe to “avoid erroneous interpretations of English texts of the laws of the United States.”

Until now the United States was a country without an official language at the federal level, Although there are 32 particular states that formally recognize English as such. According to the United States Census Office, some of the most spoken languages ​​besides English are Spanish, Chinese, Tagalo, Vietnamese and Arabic.

Starmer receives Zelenski: “He has the support from the entire United Kingdom”

For his part, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has received this Saturday at number 10 of Downing Street to the Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenski, who It has been pulled by those present. Starmer has subryed Zelenski who “It has the support of the entire United Kingdom.”

“Let me tell you that you are very, very welcome at Downing Street. As you have been able to listen to the streets of the street, you have all the support throughout the United Kingdom. We will be with you, with Ukraine, as long as necessary “he has highlighted.

“This is the people of the United Kingdom who goes out to demonstrate how much he supports him, how much they support Ukraine, and Our absolute determination of being with youan unwavering determination, to achieve what we all want, which is a lasting peace, “he added, according to the newspaper ‘The Guardian’.

This “lasting peace” must take into account the sovereignty and security of Ukraine, which “is very important for Ukraine and very important for Europe and very important for the United Kingdom.” “I’m looking forward to being able to talk to you here this afternoon. Thank you very much for VeniR, “Starmer added.

Already within the British government headquarters, Zelenski has thanked the reception. “I am happy to be here. I have seen many people and I want to thank the United Kingdom people for this broad support From the same beginning of this war. Thanks to your team, “he said.

Zelenski himself has confirmed that he will meet with King Carlos III. “I am very happy that his majesty the king has accepted a meeting For tomorrow and I am grateful for this great meeting for tomorrow, “he said.

Zelenski has also highlighted his “Happiness” because “Ukraine has these strategic partners.” “We have signed a historical document, the 100 -year agreement,” he said. “Yes. We only have such an agreement with the United Kingdom, so we are happy and we have your support,” he explained.

“Turning point”

The British Premier has been willing redouble efforts “In pursuit of a fair and lasting peace in Ukraine”, which is why a summit has gathered in London with the assistance of the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Canada, Finland, Sweden, Czech Republic and Romania, among others.

“Three years after the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine, we are at a turning point. Today I will reaffirm my unwavering support to Ukraine and reinforce my commitment to provide capacity, training and help to that country, so that it is in the most solid position possible, “Starmer defended after a week of intense diplomacy.

The prime minister has clarified that he is even willing to collaborate with troops on the ground to “Support the future security” of the Ukrainians And he insisted with forcefulness that “there can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine”, something that has transferred Zelenski himself in person.

Along these lines, the Labor has not only underlined the importance of “Intensify preparations for the European element and security guarantees”but has also pointed out the relevance of complementing these efforts at European level with “continuous conversations with the United States.”

“We have the opportunity to unite to guarantee a fair and lasting peace in Ukraine that ensures your sovereignty and security. Now is the time to unite to guarantee the best result for Ukraine, protect European security and ensure our collective future, “he added.

Thus, the three main points of debate of the summit held in London have been precisely: the strengthening of the current position of Ukraine, “including continuous military support and greater economic pressure on Russia”; the need for “a solid and lasting agreement” that allows a permanent peace and guarantees that the Ukrainian capcacity of deterrence and defense against future Russian attacks; And finally, possible steps to follow in the planning of “strong security guarantees”.

Copy to clipboard imprint