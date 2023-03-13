U.S. State Department officials have clarified that, so far, the North American country is not ready to trade Alex Saab by prisoners held in Venezuela. Therefore, there are still no negotiations regarding the exchange.

The officials, whose identity was not disclosed, indicated that the conditions are not yet given for a conversation on prisoner exchange to take place with the government of Nicolás Maduro.

One of them makes it clear that First you must finish the trial from Saab; however, a date has not yet been defined.

Washington officials cleared up rumors circulating about a possible exchange of prisoners held in Venezuela for Alex Saab, who He has been in prison since October 2021.



The businessman from Barranquilla He is accused of money laundering in a million-dollar mega-operation which took place in Venezuela.

The rumors arise because Eyvin Hernández, a Los Angeles County defense attorney holed up in Caracas, sent a letter and a video to the office of President Joe Biden, in which he asked to be exchanged for him and seven other prisoners in exchange for Alex Saab.

In addition, Washington clarifies that other conditions must be guaranteeds, such as free elections, before entering into negotiations such as the exchange of prisoners, among other relaxations of sanctions imposed.

Alex Saab has been held in a US prison since October 2021.

The family of Los Angeles defense attorney Eyvin Hernández, detained since March 2022 in Venezuela, told EFE that is unaware of the alleged plans of a possible exchange for Alex Saab, front man for President Nicolás Maduro.

His brother, Henry Hernández, specified that the government of the president Joe Biden has not told them “anything” about the possibility of the exchange about which Newsweek magazine spoke, citing a letter and a video that the detainee sent to the White House.

Hernández, 44, is in a caracas jail after being detained near the border between Táchira (Venezuela) and Norte de Santander (Colombia) at the end of March last year.

The lawyer’s family has maintained that Hernández, who was born in El Salvador and immigrated to the US as an infant with his parents and acquired US citizenship, crossed the Venezuelan border by “mistaken” while on vacation in Colombia.

Newsweek said that the letter sent by Hernández to the Biden Administration “suggested that not only would he be released in exchange for Saab, but that other US citizens detained in Venezuela, including Jerrel Kenemore, Jason Saad and Joseph Cristella, could also be released.” .

Saab, 51, has been detained in Miami since October 2021 when he was extradited from Cape Verde, and is charged with one count of money laundering that carries about 20 years in prison if convicted.

Last December, a federal judge in Miami denied a request by Saab’s defense to dismiss the case under the arguments that he enjoyed “diplomatic immunity”, a decision that his defense appealed.

INTERNATIONAL WRITINGWith information from EFE