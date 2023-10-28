The United States has denied information about the participation of American troops in Israel’s operation in Gaza

Information about the participation of American troops in Israel’s operation in Gaza does not correspond to reality. This was stated by a representative of the US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) in a conversation with RIA News.

“Definitely misinformation,” the agency’s interlocutor emphasized.

Earlier, the Iranian Tasnim news agency, citing security sources, reported that three divisions and several brigades took part in the Israeli offensive, which began on the evening of October 27.