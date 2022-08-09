Santa Rita prison: Russian Vinnik cannot be released on bail from a US prison

The United States denied extradited Russian Alexander Vinnik bail from prison. This is evidenced by a record of a prisoner on site Santa Rita prison (California), where he is placed.

“Cannot be released on bail,” the entry reads.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy reported that diplomats are seeking a telephone conversation with Vinnik, the diplomatic mission will provide him with the necessary consular and legal assistance.

On August 5, Alexander Vinnik was taken from Greece to Boston on a private plane and then transported to San Francisco, where he faces up to 50 years in prison. According to his relatives, “everything happened and was framed as a kidnapping.”

Vinnik was arrested in the summer of 2017, three years later he was extradited to France, where he became a suspect in identity theft and extortion. The state prosecutor asked to imprison the Russian for 10 years, but the court in Paris eventually gave the Russian 5 years in prison. After the verdict was announced, American representatives filed a request for Vinnik’s extradition to the United States, where a similar charge had already been brought against him and a large fine had been imposed.