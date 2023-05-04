White House spokesman Kirby: US not involved in drone attacks on Kremlin

Russian authorities’ claims that the United States is behind the drone attack on the Kremlin are false, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said. Quote leads Reuters.

He added that Washington does not encourage or allow Ukraine to strike outside its territory. So Kirby responded to the comments of the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov about what happened.

The attack attempt took place on May 3, the Russian military and special services disabled the UAV. The Kremlin said it regarded the incident as a planned terrorist attack and an attempt on the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian Foreign Ministry promised to take retaliatory measures, accusing Ukraine of involvement in the attack.