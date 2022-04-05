United States.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s electrical reform puts 10 billion dollars in US investments at risk, the Washington government claimed.

According to a letter held by REFORMA sent by the US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, US energy projects in Mexico face the greatest risk today in the face of changes such as the eventual endorsement of the new Electricity Industry Law (LIE) discussed by the Supreme Court of Justice.

“Unfortunately, although we have tried to be constructive with the government of Mexico in addressing these concerns, there has been no change in Mexico’s (energy) policy,” Tai said in the letter addressed to her Mexican counterpart, Economy Secretary Tatiana Clouthier. last Thursday.

“U.S. companies continue to face arbitrary treatment and more than $10 billion in U.S. investment in Mexico, most of it in renewable energy facilities, is at risk now more than ever,” Tai says in his one-page letter. extension whose content had not been revealed.

For context, the value of US investments at risk represents more than 3 times the value of Mexican avocado exports to the US ($2.8 billion) during 2021.

“I want to inform you that I will consider all options available under the USMCA to address these concerns. Therefore, I urge your Government to suspend these worrying actions and ensure that the rights of US investors and exporters are protected,” he said. Tai a Clouthier.

“The United States government has long raised serious concerns about a series of administrative, regulatory and legislative changes in Mexico’s energy policies that violate these fundamental obligations, including changes to the Electricity Industry Law in the 2021,” he adds.

Just last week, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador refused to make any changes to his government’s energy policy, including in the electricity sector, after a meeting of more than 5 hours with the Biden Administration’s Special Envoy for Climate Change. , John Kerry.