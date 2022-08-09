Mash: American company Maxar took a picture of the Saki airfield in Crimea

On the territory of the Saki airfield near the village of Novofedorovka in Crimea, where a series of explosions occurred earlier on August 9, there is a training complex in which an aviation regiment on Su-24M aircraft has been deployed since 2014. This is reported Telegram-Mash channel.

It is noted that the US-based company Maxar about a week ago “declassified” the object, making satellite pictures for international reports.

Since 1989, the Maxar Class 1300 satellite platform has been known to serve governments and businesses. In early June, the US main intelligence agency signed a contract with MAXAR. So, for 10 years of cooperation the company will receive 3.23 billion dollars.

On August 9, it became known about a series of explosions near the village of Novofedorovka. The moment of one of them was filmed by eyewitnesses. Later, the Russian Defense Ministry clarified that the explosions occurred as a result of the detonation of several aviation munitions on the territory of a military airfield. The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, reported one death as a result of the explosions, six people were injured.

Preliminarily, there are no signs of sabotage at the airbase. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to a source in the Ministry of Defense. The department clarified that a violation of fire safety requirements is considered as the main version of the explosions.