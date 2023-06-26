Atlantic: Western weapons do not save the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to the effectiveness of Russian military equipment

Western military equipment does not save the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from defeat due to the effectiveness of Russian weapons. About it declared columnist Phillips Payson O’Brien in his article for the American magazine Atlantic.

According to him, Russia has more air force. He also noted that Russian planes are “technologically superior to Ukrainian ones.”

In addition, Moscow can also use a large number of unmanned aerial vehicles both for intelligence gathering and for direct action against Ukrainian forces, the author stressed. “Russian helicopters such as the Ka-52 have performed well in destroying Ukrainian armored vehicles,” the observer wrote.

The journalist stressed that the Russian army has a lot of artillery and rocket launchers, as well as effective anti-tank systems.

According to O’Brien, Western countries sent Ukraine modern equipment, but Leopard tanks and Bradley combat vehicles were destroyed.

Earlier, Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Serhiy Boyev said that Kyiv was negotiating with Western arms companies to increase production. He also expressed confidence that all contracts will be signed “within the next few months.”

At the same time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the supply of Western weapons to Kyiv will continue after the end of the conflict. He clarified that the guarantees of the country’s security also imply the continuation of military assistance.