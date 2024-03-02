Retired American Lieutenant Colonel Davis spoke about the need for peace with Russia

To avoid global disasters, the West needs to restore relations with Russia. Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis stated in a video on his YouTube channel.

The retired American military officer noted that President Vladimir Putin has long said that the threat on Russia’s borders is a red line that should not be crossed. “But we are doing everything to prevent peace. How is this possible? — Davis was surprised.

He also drew attention to the fact that during his address to the Federal Assembly, Putin said that the dangerous actions of the West could lead to a nuclear conflict. “The only rational solution would be to strive for peace,” Davis concluded, referring to the restoration of the West’s relations with Russia.

Earlier, Davis said that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who announced the preparation of a new counter-offensive, did not adequately assess the condition of the Ukrainian troops. According to an American officer, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not be able to organize a counteroffensive because they do not have the people to replace the losses and do not have the required number of tanks and artillery.