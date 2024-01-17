Newsweek: HIMARS and Leopard were unable to ensure an effective counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Western miracle weapons were unable to ensure an effective counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). About it stated former head of mission of the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia David Randell and ex-adviser of the US Central Command Michael Gfeller in an article for the American magazine Newsweek.

They noted that neither the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) nor the Leopard tanks helped Kyiv succeed in the counteroffensive. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffer from a lack of people, ammunition and time, as well as financial assistance, the authors of the article claim.

Randell and Gfeller added that the economic sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia could not change the situation in Ukraine. Moreover, Moscow defeated the sanctions regime using “gold, grain, oil and friends,” they emphasized.

Earlier, former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin stated that Western assistance to Ukraine was ineffective. In his opinion, the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces failed because the allied countries did not provide Kyiv with a single timely solution for any task.