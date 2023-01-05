Price says US doesn’t have much confidence in Russia’s announced ceasefire

The United States does not have much confidence in Russia’s announced Christmas ceasefire in the Special Military Operation (SVO) zone. This was stated by the head of the press service of the US State Department, Ned Price. The broadcast was on YouTubedepartmental channel.

According to Price, in Moscow “they did not give any reason to believe everything that they offer.”

He added that Washington fears that Russia will use “any pause” in hostilities to regroup and rest its troops.

The State Department spokesman also confirmed that the United States would announce a new military aid package for Ukraine in the next day or so.

Earlier, US officials reported that the new package of US military assistance to Ukraine will cost almost three billion dollars and will be the largest.