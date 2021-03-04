The United States will no longer engage in “perpetual wars” overseas, says the interim national security strategy guide. published Wednesday, March 3, on the White House website.

It is noted that the document was released to convey President Joe Biden’s vision of how America will interact with the world.

“The United States should not and will not participate in eternal wars that have cost thousands of lives and trillions of dollars. We will work to responsibly end the longest-running US war in Afghanistan, ensuring that Afghanistan no longer becomes a safe haven for terrorists attacking our country, ”the text reads.

At the same time, the document emphasizes that the presence of the American military in the European and Indo-Pacific region will be more serious, since Washington plans to “contain opponents and defend its interests by working with partners.”

In addition, the US military presence in the Middle East “will be at the level required to disrupt international terrorist networks, contain Iranian aggression, and protect important American interests.”

“In this we will be guided by a global overview of the disposition of forces. [США]to align with our strategic goals, values ​​and resources. These changes will be made taking into account the safety of personnel and in close coordination with allies and partners, ”the document says.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the new United States administration does not intend to forcefully impose democracy abroad or overthrow authoritarian regimes. According to him, Washington has already tried this method, and it did not bring the expected results.

The head of American diplomacy added that the administration of President Joe Biden will “reward partners for democratic change.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called this decision of the American authorities correct.