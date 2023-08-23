Sullivan: The United States was aware of the power of the Russian defense line before the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Washington was aware of the strength of the Russian defense line ahead of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) counteroffensive. His words lead RIA News.

“The Ukrainians were aware, we were aware of the power of Russian defense, but at the end of the day there is a big difference between planning and reality when it comes to any conflict,” the American official said.

According to Sullivan, the United States does not consider the situation in Ukraine to be a dead end and will continue to send the necessary support to Kyiv.

Earlier, a member of the US House of Representatives, Andy Harris, said that the UAF counteroffensive had failed. He opposed the allocation of a new financial tranche by the US authorities to Kyiv and called for peace talks.