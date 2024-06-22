Economist Sachs: the West’s refusal to accept Russia’s conditions for Ukraine puts the world in danger

American economist Jeffrey Sachs in an interview YouTube– channel Dialogue Works stated that the West’s refusal to consider the conditions proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin for Ukraine endangers the whole world.

According to him, Russia will never allow Ukraine to become part of NATO. He warned that new provocations could escalate into a nuclear war. He called on Western politicians to stop “playing with our lives.”

“The people who run the show in Washington or London or Brussels have not proven to be the smartest leaders, so I don’t want them to bet the survival of the world on the line,” Sachs said. He also called on the West to negotiate with Russia.

Sachs was also outraged by the diplomatic position of Western countries, which did not even try to discuss the terms he proposed with the Russian leader.

On June 14, Putin, at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry, named two conditions for a ceasefire by Russia in the zone of a special military operation. According to him, Moscow will cease fire after Ukraine withdraws troops from the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as the Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics. In addition, Kyiv must officially notify of its refusal to join NATO.