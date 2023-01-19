The US Department of Justice announced plans to begin the transfer of part of the confiscated assets of Russia to Ukraine

The head of the US Department of Justice working group on the application of sanctions against Russia, Andrew Adams, said that the US authorities plan to begin transferring part of the confiscated Russian assets in favor of Ukraine. On the decision on Thursday, January 19, reports TASS.

“I want to emphasize that this is a relatively new development,” he elaborated during a speech at a seminar at the Hudson Institute.

Earlier, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for the transfer of money frozen in the West to Russia for the restoration of Ukraine. He stressed that Moscow must pay reparations to Kyiv. Johnson added that he would support new laws to seize Russian assets and turn them over to fund Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis also did not rule out that the country would use the frozen Russian assets to restore Ukraine. However, according to him, there is no legal basis for such a step yet.

On January 12, the European Commission supported Estonia’s intention to proceed with the confiscation of Russian financial assets, without waiting for other countries of the association.

In turn, Alexei Chepa, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, warned that the confiscation of Russian assets in favor of Ukraine is fraught with serious consequences, including a financial crisis.