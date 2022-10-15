Expert Kanchian told Fox News that the United States is ready to slow down the course of arms supplies to Ukraine

The United States will soon be ready to slow down the course of deliveries of technological weapons to Ukraine due to the depletion of its own stocks. About this idea warned in an interview with Fox News, Mark Kanchian, senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The expert explained that he had collected enough information about the remaining stocks of weapons in the United States and the industrial capacity of the state. In addition, Kanchian spoke on this topic with a whistleblower in the administration of President Joe Biden.

Based on the data received, the specialist admitted that the Americans would start exporting lower-quality types of weapons to Kyiv or even slow down deliveries. “We will have to support Ukraine in other ways. For example, we can provide analogues, buy equipment from third countries,” he said.

Earlier, Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine, announced a golden rain in the form of arms supplies from Western countries. He noted that now Ukraine will be able to create an “integrated air defense system (air defense) with complexes of different ranges and combined into a single system,” with the organization of which the United States will help.

On October 14, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, said that the United States would supply Ukraine with NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM). In addition, Germany will supply Kyiv with IRIS-II air defense systems in October.