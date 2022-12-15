WP: US plans to transfer equipment to convert ammunition into smart bombs to Kyiv

The United States plans to transfer equipment to Ukraine for converting unguided aircraft munitions into “smart bombs”. About it writes The Washington Post.

High-ranking sources in the US administration explained to the publication that the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) equipment kits will actually turn bombs and missiles into precision weapons. At the same time, it is not yet known whether US President Joe Biden approved such a supply. It is also unclear for which specific munitions the White House is going to transfer the technology.

Earlier, the Evening Standard learned that Western countries are considering what kind of assistance will help Ukraine gain a “decisive advantage” in the conflict with Russia. Sources of the publication specify that the United States, together with key NATO allies, is considering “any options that only exclude attacks on Russian territory.” In particular, it is allowed to transfer weapons to Kyiv for missile defense of infrastructure facilities. The possibility of delivering fighter jets to Ukraine is also being studied.