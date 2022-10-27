The US decided to speed up the deployment of upgraded B61-12 tactical bombs in Europe, in connection with which they should be delivered to NATO European bases in December. On Thursday, October 27, the newspaper reported Politico with reference to a diplomatic cable and sources.

It is noted that the imminent arrival of the warheads was announced by US officials at a closed NATO meeting in Brussels. Although, according to the original plan, they were supposed to reach Europe by the spring of 2023.

The publication cites a diplomatic document stating that the bombs will be delivered on an expedited basis “in view of the increase in Russian nuclear rhetoric, to ensure continued readiness.”

However, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder told Politico that the United States has been modernizing under the B61 program for many years and “is not going to discuss in detail the issue of a nuclear arsenal.”

“It has nothing to do with current events in Ukraine and has not been accelerated,” the military said.

Earlier, on October 21, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, said that Moscow would receive clarifications after the conversation between Russian and US Defense Ministers Sergei Shoigu and Lloyd Austin about ongoing NATO exercises on nuclear deterrence in Europe.

On the same day, it became known that the heads of the US and Russian defense departments had a telephone conversation. It was specified that topical issues of international security, including the situation in Ukraine, were discussed.

Prior to that, on October 19, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called NATO exercises on nuclear deterrence a threat to the stability of the European Union (EU). She noted that the NATO exercises on nuclear deterrence, which started on October 17, only create additional tension in the current conditions.

On October 14, it became known that NATO would conduct planned nuclear deterrence exercises in Europe. According to the alliance, the exercises will last until October 30. 14 countries and up to 60 military aircraft will take part. In addition, as specified in NATO, training flights will be carried out, in particular, over Belgium, the North Sea and the UK. At the same time, it was noted that military weapons would not be involved in NATO’s planned nuclear exercises “Steady Noon”. The alliance said that the exercises are not related to current events in the world.