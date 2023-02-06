Kirby’s coordinator says the US is not going to return the wreckage of the downed balloon to China

The United States is not going to return the wreckage of the downed balloon to China. This was stated by the coordinator of strategic communications of the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, reports RIA News.

He noted that he was not aware of any such intentions or plans.

“Spy Ball” appeared over the northern part of the United States on Friday, February 3. For some time it was observed, and the American authorities emphasized that it was a Chinese intelligence apparatus. The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in turn, noted that this is a balloon that mistakenly ended up in the sky over the United States due to force majeure circumstances.

The balloon was later shot down by the US Air Force. The wreckage, which may have been part of a balloon, was spotted off the coast of South Carolina.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng acknowledged that the incident with the destruction of the balloon damaged the stabilization of relations between the two countries.