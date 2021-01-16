The former Secretary of Defense of Mexico Salvador Cienfuegos during a military act in 2016. Henry Romero / Reuters

The US Administration expressed to EL PAÍS on Friday night its deep discomfort over the dissemination of the DEA file against General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda ordered by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The Ministry of Foreign Relations made public the report sent by Washington with which the anti-drug agency sought to support its accusations and demonstrate the alleged links of the military man, who was Secretary of Defense during Enrique Peña Nieto’s six-year term, with the drug trafficking organization Juan Francisco Sanchez pattern, alias H-2, Leader of a spin-off from the Beltrán Leyva brothers’ cartel.

The United States Government “is deeply disappointed by Mexico’s decision to publish information shared confidentially,” explains a spokesman for the Department of Justice. “The publication of such information violates the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty between Mexico and the United States,” continues the official, who also warns about the doubts generated by this episode and the opportunity to continue sharing information obtained on the other side of the border to support the investigations of the Mexican authorities.

The decision to reveal the file -which contains in its more than 700 pages thousands of interceptions of cell phone messages attributed to General Cienfuegos and the leaders of the organization- came after the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) shelved, Thursday, to the investigations against the military and dismissed the accusations of drug trafficking and money laundering. Washington also rejects the exoneration of the former head of the Armed Forces. “We are deeply disappointed by Mexico’s decision to close its investigation,” the spokesperson explained by email. “The United States Department of Justice fully maintains its investigation and its charges.”

Cienfuegos was detained on October 15 at the Los Angeles airport in an operation that was kept secret and was not shared with Mexico for fear of a leak. A month later, thanks to pressure from the Foreign Ministry and diplomatic efforts with the State Department, the military man was able to return to his country on the condition that the justice system would not abandon the investigation of the case. His return formally entailed the cancellation of the charges against him in the United States and after the exoneration agreed by the Mexican Attorney General’s Office, the former defense secretary was released without charges on both sides of the border.

López Obrador went further and not only supported the judicial resolution but also accused the DEA of trying to “fabricate” a case. He also blamed the arrest of Cienfuegos on the electoral and campaign environment. “How did these things happen? You have to see times. Politics is time. This occurs on the eve of the elections in the United States, ”the president maintained. “We asked them for everything they had. If it was not like that and they have more, we are open to receive all the tests. But we do not want speculation, fabrication of crimes, revenge and we do not accept intimidation. We are a free, independent and sovereign country ”, he stressed.

The case has raised tension with the United States, which has already announced that it reserves the right to start the process against the general again. The Justice Department spokesman rejects López Obrador’s accusations. “The materials released today [el viernes] by Mexico they show that the case against General Cienfuegos, in fact, was not invented, ”the Justice Department spokesman makes clear. That information, he continues, shows “that the information on which he was based to accuse General Cienfuegos was legally compiled in the United States, in accordance with an appropriate judicial order from the United States and in full respect of the sovereignty of Mexico.” Washington also recalls that a federal grand jury analyzed this and other evidence and established that the criminal charges against Cienfuegos were supported by the evidence.