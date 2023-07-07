The world’s largest economy has been creating jobs every month for two and a half years. That recovery period from the pandemic crisis coincides with what Joe Biden has as president. In those two and a half years, more than 13 million jobs have been created, record numbers. In June, 209,000 were added to the total, according to data published this Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate stood at 3.6%, also close to the lowest in half a century, which was reached in April with 3.4%.

Job creation is the lowest in these two and a half years and slows down somewhat more than expected, but it continues to be very robust. Economists expected 230,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 3.6%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, so the data is somewhat weaker. The figure for May has been revised downward, from the 339,000 jobs initially announced to 309,000, and that for April, from 294,000 to 217,000 new positions.

The recession bells have been tolling for more than a year, but the signs for workers are still on the streets and stories about how difficult it is to find a job are more frequent than about how hard it is to find a job. Even so, a good part of the economists continue to anticipate a recession, now for the end of the year and the beginning of the next. “I’ve been hearing every month that there’s going to be a recession next month,” Biden said last week. “I don’t think there is,” he added. The thesis of a soft landing, an economic slowdown sufficient to cool inflation without reaching a recession, is gaining some followers.

The strength of the labor market has defied the interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which has raised the price of money five points since March 2022, up to 5%-5.25% that it established in May. The full effect of monetary policy tightening is always a little late, but the US job market hasn’t batted an eye. The banking storm unleashed in March that raised fears of a blow to the economy has not left its mark on employment either.

The minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy committee show that some of the participants did not even want to take the June pause in raising rates and that almost all were determined to extend the rate hike cycle a little longer after that. interruption. The next meeting on interest rates of the central bank will be on the 25th and 26th of this month and the experts expect a rise of 0.25 percentage points, until the rates are at 5.25%-5.50%, their level highest since January 2021, with Alan Greenspan as chairman. Interest rates on two-year debt are already at their highest since 2007, before the Great Recession.

Public and health employment

Government employment (+60,000) and health sector employment (+41,000) were the main drivers of hiring in June, followed by social assistance (+24,000), construction (+23,000) and professional and business services (+ 21,000). Jobs were lost in retail trade (-11,000), sellers of construction materials and gardening equipment and supplies (-10,000) and in furniture, housewares, electronics and appliances retailers (-5,000).

In June, the median hourly wage for wage earners in the private nonfarm sector rose 12 cents, or 0.4%, to $33.58. In the last 12 months, the median hourly wage has increased by 4.4%.

In the United States, the labor market is mainly measured with two surveys: one for companies and the other for households. The first is taken as the main reference for the job creation figure and the second is used to measure the active population (166.95 million in June) and the unemployed (5.96 million), which makes it possible to calculate the unemployment rate. Normally, the results of the two surveys are in line, but there are months in which they differ significantly.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter