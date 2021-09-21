So far, Covid-19 has killed a large number of Americans equivalent to the number of victims of the 1918-19 influenza pandemic, known as the “Spanish flu”, as the number since the beginning of the epidemic has reached more than 675,700 American deaths.

According to historians and the American Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, the main health agency in the United States, the Spanish flu, which struck humanity in 1918-1919, claimed the lives of at least 50 million people around the world, including 675,000 in the United States alone. According to AFP.

But a century ago, the US population was just a third of what it is today, which means that the flu was much more deadly across the country.

However, the Covid-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in itself, especially given the astonishing progress in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to make the most of the available vaccines this time around.

Like the 1918-19 flu, which was wrongly called the Spanish flu because it first received widespread news coverage in Spain, the coronavirus may not completely disappear from among us. Instead, scientists hope it will become a mild seasonal virus where human immunity is strengthened through vaccination and infection. repeated., however, may take some time.

“Hopefully it’s like catching a cold, but there’s no guarantee,” said Emory University biologist Rustam Antea, who suggests an optimistic scenario in which this could happen over a few years.

For now, the pandemic continues to grip the United States and other parts of the world firmly.

While the increase in the number of infections fueled by the “delta” mutant has peaked, deaths in the United States are more than 1,900 per day on average, the highest level since early March, and the total number of virus victims yesterday, Monday, exceeded 675,000 victims, according to a Jones University count. Hopkins, although he thinks the true figure is higher.

Meanwhile, winter may bring a new surge of the virus, as the influential University of Washington model predicts that an additional 100,000 or so Americans will die of COVID-19 by January 1, bringing the total US death toll to nearly 776,000.

While the 1918-19 influenza killed about 50 million victims globally at a time when a quarter of the world’s population was as it is now, the global death toll from Corona has now risen to more than 4.6 million deaths.

Before the Covid-19 epidemic, the Spanish flu was universally considered the worst epidemic disease in human history, and it is unclear whether the current scourge will eventually prove to be more deadly.

In many ways, the 1918-19 flu was worse, spread by World War I mobility, killing healthy young adults in droves, no vaccine to slow it down, and no antibiotics to treat secondary bacterial infections. Of course, the world was much smaller.

However, air travel and mass migration threaten to increase the toll of the current epidemic, while much of the world is still not immune, and the Corona virus appears full of surprises.