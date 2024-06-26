According to the criteria of
The Supreme Court concluded that both the federal government and national agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), have the power to urge social networks to remove content that is seen as misinformation.
It should be noted that for some time The US administration has made efforts to prevent misinformation from spreading on topics such as vaccines and electoral processes reach usersunder the argument that such publications violate the platforms’ own policies.
With a vote of six to three, Judges overturned lower court rulings favoring Louisiana, Missouri and othersconsidering that they did not have the legal right or standing to sue.
They describe the United States Court’s decision on social networks as an affront to freedom of expression
There are those who are taking this measure as a way to silence voices against it. In fact, this Supreme Court case is related to a lawsuit by Republican officials from Missouri and Louisiana who they assured that The White House is pressuring social media platforms to remove certain articles.
The three judges who spoke out against the ruling argue that it is one of the most important cases of freedom of expression and that after the decision The government will be allowed to take greater control over what people can express on the networks.
However, as reported by the news agency AP, This decision should not directly affect regular users of social networks or their publications.
