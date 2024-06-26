Although social networks are considered today a key tool to stay in communication, entertain and learn, they have not been far from the debate. For years there has been talk about the risks involved and now the The Supreme Court has issued a ruling that will allow the government to have greater control over them.

The Supreme Court concluded that both the federal government and national agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), have the power to urge social networks to remove content that is seen as misinformation.

This is considered a victory for the Joe Biden administration, as it will allow the Department of Homeland Security flag posts to companies like Facebook and X when they believe they are intended to affect cases of great interest, for example during the Covid-19 crisis and now that the November elections are approaching.

It should be noted that for some time The US administration has made efforts to prevent misinformation from spreading on topics such as vaccines and electoral processes reach usersunder the argument that such publications violate the platforms’ own policies.

With a vote of six to three, Judges overturned lower court rulings favoring Louisiana, Missouri and othersconsidering that they did not have the legal right or standing to sue.

The intention of the ruling is to combat misinformation on social networks.

They describe the United States Court’s decision on social networks as an affront to freedom of expression

There are those who are taking this measure as a way to silence voices against it. In fact, this Supreme Court case is related to a lawsuit by Republican officials from Missouri and Louisiana who they assured that The White House is pressuring social media platforms to remove certain articles.

The three judges who spoke out against the ruling argue that it is one of the most important cases of freedom of expression and that after the decision The government will be allowed to take greater control over what people can express on the networks.

However, as reported by the news agency AP, This decision should not directly affect regular users of social networks or their publications.