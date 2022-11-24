According to the Politico site, the United States Federal Trade Commission could stop the purchase of Activision by Microsoft. Since they will start an antitrust lawsuit against the creators of Xbox. According to sources close to the situation.

According to the same sources, the possibility of creating this lawsuit against Microsoft is being considered. So far it is not certain that it will happen, but they indicated that there is a very high probability. For now, the members of the regulatory body would have to agree on whether to proceed or not.

The idea of ​​the lawsuit would have arisen after evaluating the arguments that the company has presented for the purchase. Since the regulators consider that some points do not make much sense. In addition to that they are considering that the purchase of Activision would give the company behind Xbox an unfair advantage in video games.

Although it is not certain for now, the sources indicated that we will know more details during December. At the moment the investigation continues and the most important figures from Microsoft and Activision have already participated. Now it’s just a matter of waiting and seeing what the regulatory body decides.

What other news has there been in Microsoft’s purchase of Activision?

Documents on the process of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision were recently released. These were very revealing in several ways. For example, the fact that Sony considers Xbox Game Pass to be a very successful model. While Xbox revealed that PlayStation has more and better exclusive titles.

A Call of Duty-related proposal was also unveiled, the bone of contention in this discussion. Since Xbox supposedly offered PlayStation 10 more years of the franchise on its consoles. However, they apparently did not accept. So this dispute may still be a long way off. Whose side are you on?

