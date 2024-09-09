According to the criteria of
They also considered that “Tougher sanctions” must be taken against this sector in response to Maduro’s stance, which could also mean punishment for members of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), the National Electoral Council (CNE) and high-ranking officials of the Security Forces and Intelligence.
Regarding this, Francisco Palmieri, head of Mission of the United States External Office for Venezuela, expressed the following in an interview with the YouTube channel called Efecto Cocuyo: “We are going to hold them accountable using the mechanisms we have in the United States..Human rights violations are a serious crime against international law and we will sanction them.”
The position of the United States government on the arrest warrant for Nicolás Maduro’s opponent
John Kirby, White House national security communications adviser, referred to Nicolás Maduro in a meeting he held with several media outlets, and showed His position is totally contrary to what recently happened in Venezuela.
“The United States joins several of our international partners in condemning the unjustified arrest warrant for Edmundo González in Venezuela for alleged incitement to violence,” he said. He went on to say that this is the result of Maduro’s intentions to “maintain power by force and refuse to recognize that González won the majority of votes on July 28,” something that created a worldwide controversy.
