Since Nicolás Maduro proclaimed that he won the presidential elections from Venezuela at the end of July without showing the minutes, The US government is planning a counter-coup to the position of the leader of the Latin American country.

In that sense, according to several high-ranking officials of the US government who kept their identity anonymous, they confessed to the site Politicalhave the opinion that they should withdraw all visas from those people who are related to the Venezuelan government and live abroad.

They also considered that “Tougher sanctions” must be taken against this sector in response to Maduro’s stance, which could also mean punishment for members of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), the National Electoral Council (CNE) and high-ranking officials of the Security Forces and Intelligence.

Regarding this, Francisco Palmieri, head of Mission of the United States External Office for Venezuela, expressed the following in an interview with the YouTube channel called Efecto Cocuyo: “We are going to hold them accountable using the mechanisms we have in the United States..Human rights violations are a serious crime against international law and we will sanction them.”

The position of the United States government on the arrest warrant for Nicolás Maduro’s opponent

John Kirby, White House national security communications adviser, referred to Nicolás Maduro in a meeting he held with several media outlets, and showed His position is totally contrary to what recently happened in Venezuela.

“The United States joins several of our international partners in condemning the unjustified arrest warrant for Edmundo González in Venezuela for alleged incitement to violence,” he said. He went on to say that this is the result of Maduro’s intentions to “maintain power by force and refuse to recognize that González won the majority of votes on July 28,” something that created a worldwide controversy.