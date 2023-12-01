A National Security Council spokesman said: “We continue to work with Israel, Egypt and Qatar on efforts to extend the humanitarian truce in Gaza.”

He added: “Hamas has not yet provided a list of hostage names that would allow the truce to be extended.”

He stressed that US President Joe Biden is “still striving” to free the remaining hostages and increase humanitarian aid.

The truce between Israel and Hamas ended on Friday morning, and military actions resumed, according to what journalists at Agence France-Presse reported.

Blinken said in a press conference on Thursday evening in Tel Aviv: “We expect the Israeli government to take additional steps to stop it. At the same time, we are looking into steps that we can take ourselves.”