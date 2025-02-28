The chickens already receive several vaccines against common diseases, and some countries are already vaccinating against avian flu, but the United States has resisted by fear that immunization can harm the exported poultry market. “Many times vaccines are not completely effective against a viral challenge,” explains Gino Lorenzoni, associate professor of avian poultry farming and health at the State University of Pennsylvania. He adds that the disease is likely not to be deadly in many vaccinated animals, but that the virus will continue to reproduce and circulate in the population.

What will happen if the vaccine does not completely protect?

The virus could go unnoticed in corral bird exports, and Countries that buy poultry could impose commercial restrictions on the US for the possibility of receiving infected products. When France decided to vaccinate the ducks against the avian flu in October 2023, the US and Canada prohibited certain imports of French poultry. These restrictions were partially built in January, after the government could guarantee a safe trade.

In the US, the vaccination of corral birds would focus on laying hens, unlike fattening chickens, which are raised for meat. In the current outbreak, more than 77% of the affected birds have been commercial laying hens. In a press release from the USDA, Rollins said the agency is considering a “specific and thoughtful strategy” for vaccination. But the fattening chicken industry is concerned that even the selective vaccination of laying hens harms the US, which is the second largest bird meat exporter.

Ashley Peterson, senior vice president of scientific and regulatory issues of the National Chickn Council, suggests that other countries perhaps prohibit all US poultry products, although the country only empts the laying chickens: “When a vaccine is used, it is being said that the virus is endemic and that this is how it will be done. Do not cope with the virus, and instead, eliminate it completely. “

The organization supports the current USDA policy of sacrificing infected herds, as well as increasing biosecurity in farms; Measures such as quarantine the newly acquired animals, wearing protective clothing in the chickens, disinfecting the footwear before entering the animal areas and cleaning the livestock equipment. However, Carol Cardona, a professor of avian health of the Faculty of Veterinary of the University of Minnesota, indicates that it is unlikely that biosecurity eliminates the avian flu itself. “Farmers are tired of hearing of biosafety because they are already doing everything they can. Without more information about how these birds are infected, it is very difficult to guide people correctly.”

A strategy that requires several fronts

The virus can enter and leave the chickens through footwear, clothes and equipment that enter and leave them. Mice, rats and other small mammals can also be carriers of the virus.

Cardona emphasizes that, now that the disease is so widespread, more than one strategy will be needed to reduce the outbreaks: “We are freeing this fight with a hand tied to the back, we need other tools. We have to create new methods to keep it out, and part of it will imply that vaccination.” Although vaccination does not always avoid infection, Lorenzoni states that it would help reduce the amount of virus circulating in the environment, which would stop the spread of the disease to more farms.

And trade interruption could be brief. Rollins ratified that the USDA will work with its commercial partners to limit the impact of vaccination on export markets. There will be pressure from other markets to keep the exchange of poultry viable. “Everyone is interested in advancing as quickly as possible with these agreements,” Lorenzoni concludes.

Article originally published in Wired. Adapted by Alondra Flores.