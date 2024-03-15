Instead of closing as requested by NGOs around the world, The Guantanamo prison could be reactivated with greater force in 2024due to forecasts of a high number of migrants who could try to enter the United States this year.

This possibility has been made known by U.S. governmentchaired by Joe Biden, as a result of the high rates of violence experienced by countries in Central America and the Caribbean, especially Haiti, where insecurity has worsened in recent weeks.

Given this situation and an imminent exodus of Haitians, Joe Biden's Administration is considering implementing new measures to prevent the arrival of migrants to Florida, United States, through improvised ships from Haiti.

“I think we have to be prepared for that. And I have requested greater ability to do exactly that. And we are prepared if a mass migration…Last summer we conducted a complete review of our contingency plan in Guantánamo with all the inter-institutional organizations and all my elements,” explained Richardson, commander of the United States Southern Command.

Although preventive measures are already beginning to be taken to prevent the massive entry of Haitian migrants into the United Statesthe spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (NHS) revealed that the chances of this happening are low, as there are other measures that can be taken beforehand.

“Individuals intercepted at sea are subject to immediate repatriation in accordance with our long-standing policy and procedures. The United States returns or repatriates migrants intercepted at sea to the Bahamas, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Haiti,” he explained.

CURRENT SITUATION IN HAITI

The streets of Port-au-Prince were the scene of several armed confrontations this Thursday after three days of appeasement, while talks continued to install transitional authorities in charge of removing the Caribbean country from the serious political, security and humanitarian crisis that plagues it .

In the capital of Haiti, 80% controlled by armed gangsgang members looted and burned the residence of police director general Frantz Elbé, according to the police union Synapoha on the social network X.