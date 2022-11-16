General Mark Milley at the press conference this Wednesday at the Pentagon Susan Walsh (AP)

Russia is losing on all battlefronts and in all aspects of the war – operational, tactical and strategic – but that does not mean that Ukraine has a good chance of achieving victory militarily in the foreseeable future, the minister has warned. Wednesday the US Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley.

The highest US military command and the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, offered a press conference after an emergency virtual meeting of the Contact Group for the defense of Ukraine, made up of more than fifty countries, and 24 hours after the explosion of a projectile killed two people in the territory of Poland bordering Ukraine. Pending the conclusion of an investigation, the Polish government and NATO, led by the United States, consider that it was a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile, fired to neutralize a Russian rocket and which fell by accident on the other side of the border. That day alone, Moscow launched dozens of rockets at targets in the country it has invaded since February, in the most intense bombardment of the conflict. Ukraine, by contrast, insists that it was a Russian projectile.

Washington considers that “whatever the final conclusions are, it is clear that the ultimate responsibility for this incident rests with Russia, which launched an avalanche of missiles into Ukraine specifically aimed at hitting its civilian infrastructure. Ukraine has every right to defend itself.” The message has been repeated over and over again in the White House Security Council, the State Department and the Pentagon.

“What we know is the context in which all this has occurred. Russia is piling up setback after setback on the battlefield and has put Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure in its crosshairs,” Austin said at the opening of an emergency virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, made up of by more than fifty countries.

This barrage of attacks against the electricity grid and other basic infrastructures constitutes a campaign of “terror”, adopted by Moscow after chaining setback after setback in achieving its objectives. After the Russian withdrawal from Kherson, its most notorious defeat in the nine months of war, that army “is using the time to try to regroup its forces, and has imposed a campaign of terror, of maximum suffering, on the Ukrainian civilian population to demoralize them,” added the top US military chief. In his opinion, these actions constitute “war crimes.”

The accumulation of Russian defeats has paralleled the successes of the Ukrainian army. If in the first months his defensive response surprised the commanders of other allied countries due to its strength, as Milley himself admitted, the counteroffensive he has been undertaking since September has allowed him to recover thousands of square kilometers occupied by Russia. kyiv has vowed to continue the pressure on Russian forces until they retake all the territory taken by Moscow. Including Crimea, the strategic peninsula that Vladimir Putin’s government illegally annexed in 2014.

But the US command has warned against expectations of a military victory in the conflict. Despite the fact that in the months of war Moscow has lost large amounts of equipment, vehicles and weapons – “I cannot say how many, it is classified information, but they are considerable figures”, explained the soldier – its army is still powerful.

“The probability of a Ukrainian military victory, defined as kicking the Russians out of all their territory, including the part they claim from Crimea – the probability of that happening anytime soon is not high, from a point of view.” from a military point of view”, explained the general. Milley has publicly declared himself in favor of taking advantage of the coming winter months, in which activities on the battlefield will foreseeably be reduced, to try to open a path to negotiation that allows the conflict to be resolved through diplomatic channels.

“Politically, there can be a political solution where, for political reasons, the Russians withdraw. That is possible, ”Milley pointed out at the press conference at the Pentagon. Russia “is now against the wall”, and Ukraine in a position of strength, the ideal to negotiate.

But both the military chiefs and the US government have stressed time and again that the decision of “when, how and whether to negotiate” must be made by Ukraine, the country under attack. And, for the moment, kyiv is not interested. Meanwhile, Washington insists that it will provide whatever help is necessary for Ukraine to defend itself “for as long as it takes.” So far, the United States has provided more than $18 billion in military assistance to the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Ukraine will continue to resist. Ukraine is not going to back down”, considered the US general.

