Publicist Patrick Buchanan did not see benefits for the United States from the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO

The accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO will not contribute to the security of the United States, but will only increase the risks for the country. This opinion was expressed by the American politician and publicist Patrick Buchanan (Patrick Buchanan) in a column for the publication The American Conservative.

According to him, before joining in the general jubilation over the possible membership of the two Scandinavian countries, it is necessary to analyze what it will mean for Washington. Buchanan recalled Russia’s threat to deploy new nuclear weapons in the Baltic region if Finland and Sweden join the North Atlantic Alliance.

“How do we benefit from the promise to fight against the country with the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world because of some conflict in the Baltic Sea or the Gulf of Finland, which does not concern us?”

Buchanan stressed that, in accordance with Article 5 of the NATO treaty, in the event of a Russian attack, the United States would be obliged to enter the war in order to return the Finnish territories. In this regard, the publicist questioned the wisdom of the decision to officially agree to such a prospect on an indefinite basis. He also drew attention to the fact that both Scandinavian countries had been neutral for a long time.

Earlier in Britain, they indicated the readiness of Finland and Sweden to abandon neutrality for the sake of NATO. As noted by The Spectator magazine, over the past six weeks, the security policy of Finland and Sweden has undergone more changes than in the past 60 years.

The intention of Sweden and Finland to join NATO this summer was previously announced by The Times newspaper.