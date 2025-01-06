He United States Congress certified This Monday, four years after the assault on the Capitol, the victory in the elections republican presidential donald trumpwho will return to power on January 20.

In a joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives, which passed without incident, the Legislature certified that Trump received 312 votes in the Electoral Collegewhile her Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, obtained 226. Harris, who as US vice president also serves as president of the Senate, was in charge of presiding over the session and announcing the results.

The certification was a procedural merit which lasted just 30 minutes, the time spent by legislators reading and counting the results of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

This Monday’s session will only go down in history for the contrast with four years agowhen a mob of Trump supporters stormed Congress to prevent lawmakers from certifying the victory of the then winner, the still president, Joe Biden. In addition, 147 Republican legislators then took advantage of the mechanisms offered by the procedure to present several objections to the results and also try to avoid Biden’s certification.

This Monday, on the contrary, no legislator, neither Democrat nor Republican, presented a single objection. After his smiling entrance to the chamber, Harris presided over the standing sessionwith his gaze fixed straight ahead and with a serious expression throughout the entire procedure. She was situated next to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, with whom she exchanged some comments and cordial smiles during the event. Loudly announcing Trump’s victory – and their own defeat – dozens of Republican lawmakers burst into applause and cheers.