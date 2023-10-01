The United States Congress approved this Saturday a provisional measure to finance the federal government for 45 days and avoid the imminent closure of the Administration at midnight.

The proposal was announced this morning by the president of the Lower House, Republican Kevin McCarthy, and finally obtained a total of 334 votes in favor, 209 from Democratic congressmen and 125 from Republicans, who have the majority in the House of Representatives.

A total of 91 Republicans voted against, many of them belonging to the most radical group of congressmen who are hindering the approval of the country’s budget by calling for greater cuts.

The norm was later voted and approved by the Senate on Saturday night.

This approved measure will allow money to flow into government agencies until mid-November and will also maintain funds for natural disaster recovery, but it will not include new funds for Ukraine or for the border.



These two were the points of greatest friction between Democrats and Republicans and finally McCarthy opted to remove them from the game board to achieve bipartisan support, despite the rejection of the radicals of his party.

Starting this midnight, The public administration was going to run out of funds and the majority of government agencies, museums and national parks would close.while 1.3 million soldiers and hundreds of thousands of civil servants would stop receiving their salaries.

McCarthy tried unsuccessfully on Friday to pass a bill that would have funded the Administration for an additional month, until October 31, but that contained limits on asylum programs and cuts to all items except border security.

The Democrats, who oppose these provisions on the border, and the hard-line Republicans, who reject any measure to keep the Administration operational and follow the instructions of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), who is week urged them to resist and cause a government shutdown.

