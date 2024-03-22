He United States Senate and House of Representatives lreached an agreement this Wednesday night on the budget for foreign operations. This includes a new game for Colombia for this fiscal year (2024) which, although it preserves the bulk of the resources, constitutes a reduction of some US$40 million dollars or almost 10 percent less in relation to that approved for the previous year.

Additionally, the bill, for the first time, includes new language that calls for monitoring the government's efforts to control crime in the Darién Gap and requests a report establishing whether the policies of the current government of Gustavo Petro are align with the national interests of the United States, and in particular in its “commitment to the rule of law and the fight against narcotics.”

Although the figures are not completely exact (the values ​​are still missing in a couple of accounts), the amount known by this newspaper adds up to about 410 million dollars compared to the 456 million authorized for the year 2023.

This after last minute negotiations between both legislative bodies to avoid a shutdown of the federal government that would occur if they did not reach a consensus before this weekend.

The resources, like those included in five other spending budgets, must still be approved by the plenary session of both chambers. But given that this is an agreement reached by negotiators from the two bodies, everything indicates that it will end up receiving approval.

Although the cut for Colombia is significant, it is due to a condition imposed by the Republicans who demanded a decrease of at least 6 percent of the budget for operations abroad. It is not clear, at this point, why aid to Colombia ended up being a little smaller than planned.

In any case, and in some way, the approved resources put an end to several months of uncertainty about the future of resources for the country. As recalled, the House of Representatives – controlled by Republicans – had abstained from including resources for the country.

Mario Diaz-Balartpresident of the Appropriations Commission for Foreign Operationsand in charge of the project in the Lower House, eliminated all financing for Colombia alleging that the future of the country and cooperation with the United States was uncertain under the Petro administration.

This new language reflects the suspicions that the Republican leadership has towards Petro and that they have made clear over the months.

The approved budget includes some US$134 million for the fight against drug trafficking (US$15 million less than for 2023) and US$206 million to finance development programs, human rights, strengthening justice (another US$24 million reduction in relation to the previous year).

Likewise, another US$37 million would go to the armed forces, the same figure as previous years. There are two additional accounts that include funds for demining and health programs that are not specified but would add another approximately US$36 million.

How did the Government of Colombia react?

The Colombian embassy in Washington, after learning of the new amounts for the country, published a statement highlighting “the firm support of the United States for the bilateral cooperation agenda.”

According to the embassy, ​​“the ratification of these funds in Congress reflects our close collaboration and strengthens the execution of bilateral and hemispheric initiatives in strategic areas such as the fight against environmental threats, building resilience in the face of climate change, strengthening peacebuilding efforts, the protection of human rights, the conservation of biodiversity and supporting the effective integration of migrants into host communities.”

The news of the approval of funds comes a week after President Joe Biden presented his spending budget for 2025 in which there was also a reduction in resources for the country. From the $444 million she had requested last year to the $413 million he requested for next year (6 percent reduction).

Both figures – the one approved this Wednesday for Congress for 2024 and the one requested by Biden for 2025 – are among the lowest in at least five years and would already indicate a trend towards cutting resources for the country.

Largely something that would have to do with the fiscal difficulties it is going through. USA and that the embassy, ​​in its statement this Thursday, underlines: “Amid domestic spending readjustments and general cuts to the United States international cooperation budget, both President Biden's budget request and the financing published by Congress recognize the strategic importance of our bilateral relationship and the central role of our joint work in promoting peace and inclusive economic and social development, multidimensional security in the hemisphere, and the management of safe and humane migration.”

But it is also an indication that perhaps the United States is paying more attention to other priorities in the region.. Among them the fight against fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration.

As in previous years, the funds are accompanied by a list of conditions and reports that must be delivered throughout the year. On this occasion, however, a new “pre-obligation” report is included. That is, it must be delivered before resources can be disbursed to the country and whose intention seems to be to observe the behavior of the Petro government.

“Pursuant to subsection (c)(1), the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Administrator of USAID, shall submit… a report to the appropriate committees of Congress on the status of bilateral relations of the United States with the Government of Colombia, including analysis of how the current policies of said Government align with the national interests of the United States, such as the commitment to the rule of law and the fight against narcotics,” says the language accompanying the law.

According to Adam Isacson, an analyst at the NGO WOLA, “this new language reflects the suspicions that the Republican leadership has towards Petro and that they have made clear over the months. It is likely that they will seek an even stronger condition than a pre-obligation report but that was what they were able to negotiate in the conciliation with the Senate.”

The conditions set by the budget item.

The project also requests another “pre-obligation” report in which it demands an evaluation of the specific plans of the Petro government to reduce illicit crops in the country, rural security and alternative development.

This report is very similar to another request in the 2023 budget law and requires, among other things, a summary of the strategy, including eradication, interdiction, rural security and other law enforcement objectives; an explanation of how US assistance will support the implementation of such strategy; a description of how such assistance aligns with the national interests of the United States; a description of the ways in which the Government of Colombia's counternarcotics strategy does not align with the interests and priorities of the United States, and the steps intended to be taken to ensure that such assistance advances national interests; an assessment of the likelihood that such a strategy will sustainably reduce the cultivation, production and trafficking of illicit drugs; and an evaluation of the environmental, human rights and public health safeguards included in said strategy.

Additionally, request two other reports. The first of these, which must be presented 180 days after the law is issued, calls for evaluating the concrete results of the government's efforts to reduce coca crops, documenting the amount of narcotics and chemical precursors seized, cooperation in matters of extradition and the Government's efforts to counter criminal activities near the Darien Gap.

This last point about the Darien Gap did not appear in previous laws and reflects the concern that exists in the United States about the security conditions in this area of ​​the country and the growing migratory flow.

The other report, with a deadline of 90 days, asks to assess the progress in bringing to justice the police personnel who ordered, directed and used excessive force and participated in other illegal acts against protesters in 2020 and 2021.

Likewise, as in previous versions of this law, there are two certification reports necessary to be able to disburse all of the funds. 20 percent of the resources are contingent on a report stating that Colombia has reduced coca crops and production over a 12-month period and continues to cooperate with the United States.

Another 20 percent of the aid depends on a human rights certification that confirms that those responsible for serious human rights violations are being prosecuted and sent to jail and that steps have been taken to protect defenders, activists and members of civil society, among other things.

According to Gimena Sánchez, also from Wola, what was approved by the House and Senate also shows that “the Republicans who wanted to cut aid to Colombia to zero because they did not like Petro did not achieve their objective. Additionally, lobbying efforts by civil society in the United States and ethnic groups in Colombia managed to preserve funding for human rights, economic development, and Afro-Colombians and indigenous people.”

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON