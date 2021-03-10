The United States Congress approved this Wednesday another multimillion-dollar aid package to different sectors affected by the Covid19 crisis, a stimulus program that among its main measures allocates $ 1,400 to each American. President Joe Biden thus won a resounding legislative victory at the beginning of his term with a plan that has popular and business support and that Republicans consider “leftist.”

The House of Representatives voted in favor of the program, which had already been approved by the Senate. The law embodies many of the Democratic campaign promises to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and revive a damaged economy. Republicans, for their part, rejected the package in both houses because they considered that it raised public spending too much, that it was full of “leftist” measures and that they did not contemplate that the worst of the crisis is already subsiding.

It is focused on benefiting low and middle income families. Includes expanded tax credits for children, daycare, and family leave, as well as subsidies for those who rent, food programs and expenses in public services.

Nancy Pelosy, the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives. AFP photo

The package grants $ 1,400 in direct payments to the majority of citizens, a measure that had already been adopted in a first stimulus package during the presidency of Donald Trump and had caused controversy because, in an election year, the checks had been delayed a few days to place the president’s signature . It also includes a tax benefit of up to $ 3,600 per year per child.

The program includes emergency help for unemployment and hundreds of billions to buy and distribute Covid19 vaccines and treatments. In addition, it provides aid to schools, state and local governments and weakened sectors, from airlines to concert halls. It also provides assistance to farmers (mostly of Latino origin), subsidies for the purchase of health insurance, and for states expanding state insurance for the low-income.

Against the crisis

With this program, Biden and the Democrats seek to show that government programs can be beneficial to millions of people and that spending large sums of money is a way out of the economic crisis by stimulating and not a populist waste, as Republicans consider.

“It is a remarkable, historical, transformative piece of legislation, a breakthrough in squashing the virus and solving our economic crisis, ”said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat. Republicans disagree: “It’s a laundry list of leftist priorities,” said Opposition Representative Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The Democrats pushed through this package after several weeks of discussion, thanks to the fact that they have a majority in the lower house and also in the Senate (they are tied there, but Vice President Kamala Harris tips the balance). In addition, the package has the support of the Americans and the business sector: 61% of Americans are in favor of the plan According to a CNN poll, and 73% of CEOs and leaders of major companies support him, according to a Yale CEO Caucus poll, even though the national debt rises to $ 22 trillion.

In the United States the number of cases of coronavirus it is around 29 million and deaths reach 528,000. The peak has already been overcome and infections and deaths are decreasing at the rate of vaccination. There are already 93 million vaccines administered (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and about 10% of the population has already received two doses. In some states, like Alaska, 16-year-olds are already vaccinated.

But Biden seeks to speed up the process even further and thus fulfill his promise that all adults will be immunized by the end of May. Today he will announce the purchase of another 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, one-shot.

Now that it has been approved, Biden will dedicate himself to promoting his political triumph and the benefits of his stimulus plan to the population, with conferences and events in various states of the country where he will discuss the details of the measure. His advisers say it will be a communication campaign similar to that of an electoral campaign. They do not want to repeat what they consider a mistake by the Barack Obama presidency: your 2009 stimulus plan, say the Democrats, he was highly criticized by the Republicans and was not sufficiently recognized by the citizens as the great architect of the exit from the 2008 crisis.

PB