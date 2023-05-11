The United States confirmed this Thursday its decision to expand its Family Reunification Program (or FRP, for its acronym in English) so that it also include citizens of Colombia, El Salvador. Guatemala and Honduras.

In a brief statement in which they did not give further details, the Department of Citizenship and Immigration Services indicated that the program will be by invitation only and would only start operating from mid-June.

Under the FRP, a US citizen or holder of the so-called ‘Green Card’ or resident may request that a “parol” or safe conduct be granted to certain relatives from these countries so that they can travel immediately to the US while their immigration process progresses.

“The Department of Homeland Security is creating new family reunification parole processes for El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Colombia. The agency is also modernizing existing family reunification parole processes for Cuba and Haiti. These processes, a Once completed, they will allow verified individuals with already authorized family petitions to be paroled to come to the US The US government will provide timely and efficient authorization for those approved and screened to travel. parolees in the US under these processes would be eligible to apply for work authorization,” the statement said.

Although the specific requirements are still unknown, the process would work in a similar way to the one that already applies to the citizens of Haiti and Cuba.

Currently, and this would be the case for Colombians, a US citizen may request parole for siblings or children over 21 years of age and their immediate families (husband or wife and their children who are under 21 and not married).

In the case of residents or holders of ‘Green Card’, the “parole” will be allowed for their wife and unmarried children under 21 years of age.

This is a significant development because while the law already allows US citizens and residents to “petition” for these relatives, The possibility of moving to the US depends on being issued a visa, which sometimes takes years as places are limited.

Under the program, once applications are approved, they would no longer have to wait for this visa to come out before they could travel to the US and “reunify” with their families.

In other words, instead of waiting in Colombia for the permit that allows them to travel to the US to come out and then apply for residency, they will now be able to migrate to the US, and with work authorization, while they process the home.

The program does not cover husbands or wives, parents or children under 21 years of age of US citizens because these -considered immediate relatives- can already obtain a visa and travel immediately to the country without having to queue as in the other cases.

As in the case of Haitians and Cubans, the process has three steps.

First, the US citizen and/or resident must fill out Form I-130 requesting a visa for family members who meet these criteria and want to immigrate.

It is a step that allows establishing the relationship and that the requirements are being met.

Once the form is approved, you must wait for an invitation from the Department of State Visa Center to participate in the program.

With the invitation in hand, the parole and authorization for the family member to travel will be processed.

Of course, priority will be given to people who have previously submitted the I-130 form, it was accepted and they are only waiting for their visa to be able to travel.

The US clarifies that the cases will be analyzed individually and that both petitioners and beneficiaries must go through a review process.

Likewise, that the mechanism is not yet in force and will officially begin when the invitations to participate begin to be issued, which they estimate would be by mid-June.

