The New York Times confirmed the guilt of the Ukrainian military in the murder of captured Russian soldiers

The American The New York Times confirmed the guilt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the murder of Russian prisoners of war. About it says in the material on the website of the publication.

According to the newspaper, a video circulating on social networks shows that Ukrainian fighters committed a war crime by shooting at least 11 Russians at point-blank range near Makiivka.

In particular, Dr. Rohini Haar, medical adviser to Physicians for Human Rights, pointed out that soldiers who are taken prisoner are considered incapacitated or non-combatants. However, the Ukrainians fired on the unarmed Russians and “apparently did not take any action to help them and simply abandoned them on the spot.”

Calls for an international investigation

According to international law, the French term hors de combat – “out of combat” – refers to persons who are unable to perform their combat duties and somehow protect themselves due to the fact that they lost their weapons, became unconscious or voluntarily surrendered.

Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court saysthat killing or injuring hors de combat is a violation of the laws of international armed conflict. Ukraine signed this document in 2000 but never ratified it.

However, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) has called for an investigation into videos of murdered Russian prisoners of war. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights of the World Organization said it had started looking into the details of the incident.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Integration with the EU Olga Stefanishyna assured that Kyiv and the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies would check the video of the execution of captured Russian servicemen for the presence of a war crime. However, she noted, the results of the check are unlikely to be able to prove the accusations by Russian representatives and the RF Armed Forces.

Moscow promised retribution

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a case under article 105 (“Murder of two or more persons committed by a group of persons in connection with their official activities”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and under article 356 (“Ill-treatment of prisoners of war”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, pointed out that every atrocity committed by Ukrainian armed groups will not go unpunished. “All those responsible and involved in the crimes will be identified and will suffer the punishment they deserve,” she promised.

Nobody escapes retribution Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev also announced the need to punish the perpetrators, even if it takes years to find them. “Ukrainian bastards who shot Russian servicemen should not suffer any other punishment than what is a pure punishment,” he said, adding that for obvious reasons he considers the death penalty a pure punishment.

The Russian Defense Ministry has warned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will have to answer before the court of history, the peoples of Russia for every tortured and killed prisoner of war. In turn, the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, promised that despite what had happened, all Ukrainian prisoners of war would return home safe and sound, even if there were provocations on their part.