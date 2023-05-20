The White House promised to resolve the issue with the timing of the transfer of F-16 to Ukraine in the coming months

The United States and its allies will determine the timing of the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming months. Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser to the US President, announced this.

According to him, the question of who will deliver these aircraft to Kyiv and in what quantity will be decided as Ukrainian pilots learn to pilot American aircraft. The official added that now the United States has moved on to discussing the topic of strengthening the Ukrainian Air Force “as part of Ukraine’s long-term commitment to self-defense.”

At the same time, Sullivan noted, the position of the White House is such that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) do not need F-16s for the upcoming counteroffensive, Kyiv will need fighters “in the future.” He explained that the States were transferring weapons to Ukraine that met the needs of the conflict. So, during the first phase, Kiev received Stingers and Javelins, the second phase was marked by the arrival of American artillery and 155-mm shells in the Donbass, and for the transition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the attack, Kiev was given tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and multiple launch rocket systems, but “F-16s are not part of this set.”

Persistent demands of Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly spoken about the need to get fighter jets from the West. However, he acknowledged, the prospect of a positive solution to this issue is as complicated as the consolidation of European countries regarding Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and NATO.

Adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Sak later said that Kyiv wants about 40-50 F-16 fighters from its Western allies. According to him, such a number of fighters is necessary to form three or four squadrons “to protect their skies,” since now the Ukrainian military has “nothing to stop” Russian aircraft.

Against the backdrop of constant demands from Kyiv, the UK and the Netherlands decided to create an international coalition to purchase F-16s for Ukraine. In turn, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany does not have the equipment and opportunities to actively participate in such an alliance. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo also admitted that the kingdom would not be able to send planes to Ukraine, but could participate in the training of pilots.

The threat of a third world war

Sullivan said that the United States is monitoring Russia’s reaction to the transfer of weapons to Ukraine. According to him, Washington does not intend to allow the escalation of the conflict around Ukraine to the third world war. In this regard, the official pointed out that the United States does not support the strikes of Ukrainian troops on Russian territory.

Earlier, the head of the NATO military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said that due to the unstable situation in the field of international security, the alliance is now creating the first detailed defense plan since the Cold War in the event of an armed conflict with Russia. He also stressed that the military bloc “should be prepared for the fact that the conflict [с Россией] may occur at any time.”

Last October, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries of fomenting the threat of nuclear war. “Today’s fuss over nuclear threats is primitive, the West is looking for additional arguments to oppose Russia,” he said. According to him, Moscow does not need a nuclear strike on Ukraine, since it has neither political nor military meaning. He also recalled that the only country that has used nuclear weapons is the United States.