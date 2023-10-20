The United States conducted underground tests at a nuclear test site on the day of the decision of the State Duma on the CTBT

On the day the State Duma adopted a law revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), the United States conducted tests at a nuclear test site. The US Department of Energy reported an underground explosion at a test site in Nevada.

It is noted that in this way the United States is improving its ability to detect low-power nuclear explosions around the world.

Tests in the USA took place on October 18. In Russia, the document is due to be considered by the Federation Council on October 25.

The draft law was developed in a short time. On October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed thinking about abandoning the treaty, and the very next day, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin announced the start of work on the document. At the same time, the Russian side separately points out that refusal to ratify does not mean an automatic withdrawal from the treaty. Russia will continue to comply with the terms of the CTBT, and can only resume nuclear testing in response to tests in other countries.

Russia withdraws CTBT ratification to restore parity

Russian authorities explained that the decision puts Russia on an equal footing with other nuclear powers. Moscow was among the first to sign the treaty in 1996, and ratified it in 2000. The United States, Israel, as well as China, Iran and Egypt signed the treaty, but it never received ratification in these countries. Without their ratification, the treaty cannot enter into force.

Vice Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev clarified that after the withdrawal of ratification of the CTBT, Russia will be able to conduct nuclear tests in response to similar actions by the United States. He recalled that Moscow ratified the CTBT in 2000, after which it waited for a response from Washington. However, the United States abandoned ratification in 2018.

Today the situation has become equal – we have the opportunity to conduct tests in response to American tests without violating our obligations under the treaty Konstantin Kosachevsenator

In turn, military analyst, senior researcher at the Academy of Military Sciences Vladimir Prokhvatilov called for the resumption of nuclear tests in Russia. The expert noted that computer modeling cannot fully show the state of a nuclear weapon, unlike real tests. The expert also pointed out that the collective West is waging a proxy war against Russia. “I think the resumption of such tests would be useful as a warning, so that they would moderate their ardor. We cannot retreat,” he concluded.

The West expressed concern about Russia’s intention to withdraw its signature on the treaty

The United States is concerned about Russia’s plans to withdraw ratification of the CTBT. The State Department indicated that “such a move by any participating state would needlessly jeopardize global norms prohibiting nuclear explosive testing.”

Member of the Norwegian Parliament Ingrid Fiskaa addressed the country’s government with a question about the actions of the Cabinet of Ministers in order for the United States to ratify the CTBT. “[Отказ Москвы от ратификации договора] – a very frightening development of events that would be a violation of an important norm of international politics. What is Norway doing to comply with the nuclear test ban norm and to ensure that nuclear weapon states that have not ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, including our ally the United States, ratify it?” – she pointed out.