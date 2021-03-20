The US State Department condemned the drone bomb attacks that targeted the oil refinery in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, expressing its deep concern over the high frequency of attacks.

And US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the attack threatens the chances of achieving peace in Yemen and an attempt to impede global energy supplies.

The Foreign Ministry added that the obstruction attempts show a lack of concern for the safety of civilians and the Houthi militia demand to stop their attacks immediately.

For its part, the United Nations described the attack on Riyadh and civilian facilities as unacceptable.

A source in the Saudi Ministry of Energy confirmed that the oil refinery in Riyadh was attacked by drones, at six and five minutes on Friday morning.

The source stated that the attack led to a controlled fire, and that the attack did not result in any injuries or deaths, and the oil supply and its derivatives were not affected.