The United States on Sunday condemned the “suicide attack” that took place amid a political rally in Pakistan, and expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

A statement from the US Embassy in Pakistan said: “We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence, which claimed innocent lives and affected many. Such terrorist acts have no place in a peaceful and democratic society,” according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time,” the statement added. The explosion, which took place in the town of Khar in the suburb of Bajaur, killed at least 40 people and wounded more than 135 others. Bloomberg news agency quoted Liaqat Ali, medical supervisor at a regional hospital in Bajaur, as saying that many of the wounded were in critical condition.