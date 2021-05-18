The United States condemned the “anti-Semitic remarks” of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which he criticized the actions of the Austrian authorities aimed at supporting Israel. This was announced on Tuesday, May 18, by State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“The United States strongly condemns President Erdogan’s recent anti-Semitic remarks against the Jewish people and considers them reprehensible,” reads the statement posted on the website. Dosdepa…

The US diplomatic agency called on the Turkish authorities to refrain from “inflammatory statements that could provoke further violence.” In addition, Ankara was invited to join the joint work with Washington to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Monday, May 17, Erdogan sharply criticized the Austrian government’s decision to hoist the Israeli flag over some federal buildings located in Vienna as a sign of solidarity with the country. According to the Turkish leader, by such actions the Austrian authorities identify themselves with terror.

On May 14, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced the decision to raise the flags of Israel on his page in Twitter…

On the same day, Omer Celik, a spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party in Turkey, said that Kurz had become a symbol of hostility in Europe towards Islam, Turkey and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A day later, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif canceled a planned visit to Vienna due to Kurz’s decision. It was noted that the Austrian Foreign Ministry expressed regret over Zarif’s decision.

The aggravation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel took place in early May. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict several Arab families in East Jerusalem, which provoked riots and Palestinian protests. On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation.

As of May 16, which led both sides, since the beginning of the escalation of the situation on the border with the Gaza Strip in Israel, 10 people have died, hundreds of citizens have been injured, and about 50 were seriously injured. In the enclave, they said that more than 200 Palestinians were killed and more than 1.2 thousand people were injured.