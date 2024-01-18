A “lack of urgency” by law enforcement officers responding to the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, led to “cascading failures” which resulted in the death of 19 children and 2 adults, indicates a report from the US Department of Justice released this Thursday.

In a statement, US Attorney General Merrick Garland denounced the “failure” of the local police response at Robb Elementary School, saying it was an issue of “failed leadership, training and policies.”

Garland visited the town of Uvalde the day before as a prelude to the presentation, this Thursday, of the Department of Justice report.

This is what Robb Elementary School looks like a few months after the shooting.

The report, the result of an exhaustive analysis of the authorities' response to the shooting on May 24, 2022, in which 19 school students and two teachers were murderedidentified a wide range of issues, including a lack of preparation and leadership, as well as poor officer communications.

Officers wrongly treated the situation as if it involved a barricaded suspecteven when the children and teachers asked the Police for help by phone, the document details.

It took the police 77 minutes to confront the aggressor, Salvador Ramos, who was 18 years old at the time.

The police waited for an hour without entering the classroom. Photo: Screenshot The Austin American-Statesman

The report echoes the conclusions of the Texas House of Representatives investigation, which in 2022 found “systemic failures” between police agencies and security protocols school to arrest Ramos.

It took the officers more than an hour to break into the classroom where the attacker was and kill him.

At least 376 officers from different law enforcement agencies responded to the sceneincluding about 100 from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

EFE