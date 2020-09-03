The United States has compared the protests in Belarus with the rallies in other former Soviet republics: they are distinguished by the dominance of the “traditional flag”. This opinion was expressed by George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs. His words lead TASS…

According to him, in Georgia, Armenia, Moldova, as well as in Ukraine, EU flags and other national flags were used.

“One of the most striking features of this protest, compared to the protests that we have seen in other post-Soviet countries, is the Belarusian flag that dominates every protest – the white and red traditional flag,” the diplomat said.

Kent noted that this is a Belarusian discourse. “Feelings of social cohesion and unanimity come into play at the moment when the Belarusians stood up, took to the streets peacefully and politely, collecting garbage, asked that their voice be heard,” he added.

The white-red-white flag was the state flag in Belarus in 1991-1995. Then, in a referendum, the majority voted to replace it with a red-green one, reminiscent of the BSSR flag. The white-red-white flag is actively used by participants in mass protests that erupted in Belarus after the presidential elections on August 9. Lukashenko, who took the presidential oath in 1994 under the white-red-white flag, believes that the flag is associated with the Nazis.

On August 9, presidential elections were held in Belarus. According to the Central Election Commission, Alexander Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, won 80 percent of the vote. This sparked massive protests that have been going on for weeks. The first actions were violently dispersed, journalists, including those from Russia, were detained. They told about beatings by the security forces.