The timing of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan will not change, said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki. It is reported by RIA News…

At a regular media briefing, Psaki was asked if the timing of the withdrawal of the US military from Afghanistan is expected to change due to the fact that US President Joe Biden plans to meet in Washington with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani and the head of the Supreme Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on June 25.

“The timing of the withdrawal of troops by September is not expected to change. They are [сроки]are, of course, controlled by our Ministry of Defense, ”said Psaki.

Earlier it was reported that the United States has now withdrawn a third of its troops from Afghanistan.

The official withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan began on May 1 and will last until September 11, although the actual withdrawal of troops began in April. US President Joe Biden explained this decision by his conviction that the military forces of the United States and European countries can neither create nor maintain a stable Afghan government.