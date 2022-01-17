The White House commented on the statements of the Handelsblatt newspaper that the US and Europe refused to cut Russia off from the SWIFT international interbank system. According to a representative of the National Security Council of the American administration, this option is not ruled out in the event of an allegedly planned invasion of Ukraine. TASS.

No option is excluded. We continue to consult very closely with our European colleagues on the serious consequences for the Russian Federation in the event of its further invasion of Ukraine. Representative of the White House National Security Council

Earlier, Handelsblatt reported that Europe and the United States had changed their minds about disconnecting Russia from SWIFT and thereby cutting it off from global financial flows. Instead, the new sanctions are preparing large economic fines against the largest Russian banks.

German reaction

The German government also commented on the publication’s reports about the planned refusal to disconnect Russia from SWIFT. The leadership of Germany does not consider it necessary to talk about sanctions pressure in parallel with important negotiations with Moscow.

Now the phase of important negotiations with all participants. Now, from the point of view of the federal government, is not the right moment for speculation about possible sanctions measures. Representative of the German government

Earlier, the head of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, Oliver Hermes, said that Moscow’s disconnection from SWIFT would create significant problems for the economies of Western countries. He also noted that if Russia is cut off from the international payment system, then Moscow will strengthen its economic ties with Beijing.

Plans to disconnect Russia from SWIFT

SWIFT is an international organization that controls the largest interbank information exchange system. The service allows banks around the world to quickly and securely transfer money to each other.

On December 16, deputies of the European Parliament said that in the event of aggression against Ukraine against Russia, an expanded package of sanctions should be introduced, including the country’s disconnection from the SWIFT payment system. Later on the same day, Bloomberg, citing interlocutors familiar with the upcoming package of restrictive measures, reported that Western countries consider it problematic to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT system as part of sanctions for an allegedly possible escalation of the situation on the border with Ukraine.

On January 14, U.S. Republican Senator Marco Rubio published his own draft sanctions against Russia in case Russian troops invade Ukraine. According to the draft, the President of the United States is obliged to prohibit the transactions of American citizens and legal entities with Russian companies in the energy, financial, mining and aerospace sectors. If SWIFT does not independently stop providing services to Russian banks and companies, sanctions should also be imposed on the payment system.

The future leader of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Friedrich Merz, said that restricting Russia’s access to the SWIFT international interbank system would have an effect comparable to an “atomic bomb” for the money market. The politician said that such a decision would harm not only Russia, but also Germany as a major export power.

Reaction in Russia

Deputy Head of the Economic Committee of the Federation Council Ivan Abramov said RIA Newsthat Western countries do not benefit from problems in the banking system of Russia, since the capital of European countries often participates there.

According to the senator, the imposition of sanctions against Russian banks will be a problem for their initiators. He called the discussed disconnection of Russia from SWIFT a “shot in the foot” for the EU and the US.

Apparently, they thought that they would take us “weakly”. But they understand that we have other fallback options. In addition, with the introduction of such unilateral sanctions against Russia, we will be forced to create our own alternative system, which will subsequently create competition for them. Ivan Abramov Deputy Head of the Economic Committee of the Federation Council

The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, refused to link the negotiations between Russia and the United States on strategic security with possible anti-Russian sanctions. He pointed out that one should not talk about the results of the dialogue in the context of certain restrictions on the part of Western countries. The deputy stressed that any sanctions are destructive, and Russia will give an adequate response to restrictive measures, whether they are relaxed or not.