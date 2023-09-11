Yellen: The US does not believe that the G20 softened its position on Ukraine in its declaration

The United States does not believe that the G20 countries softened their position on the conflict in Ukraine in their declaration. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated this in an interview with the Financial Times.

“Obviously it was difficult to find a language that would satisfy the US and other countries. Essentially the G20 joint statement was very strong,” she said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed dissatisfaction with part of the final declaration of the G20 summit regarding the Ukrainian crisis, since it does not contain anti-Russian language that is favorable to Kyiv. After this, US President Joe Biden said that “sufficient agreement” had been reached among the G20 summit participants regarding a “just” peace in Ukraine.